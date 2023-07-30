Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 14:32

Dunnes Stores recalls children's swim jacket due to drowning risk

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said the seams of the garment may separate, reducing the buoyancy
Muireann Duffy

A children's swimming vest sold by Dunnes Stores has been recalled due to the risk of drowning.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) advised that the retailer is carrying a recall of the Dunnes Kids Swim Jacket as "seams of the garment may separate reducing/releasing buoyancy, creating the risk of submersion underwater and drowning".

The CCPC estimated there are approximately 1,237 products impacted by the recall in the Republic.

The Dunnes Stores-branded product's model type/number is 3248157, while the batch number is 230515 and the bar codes are 5099014540546/5099014540539/5099014540522.

Those who purchased the buoyancy aid have been asked to discontinue use immediately and keep it out of children's reach.

The product can be returned to Dunnes Stores for a full refund, and further questions can be directed to their customer care team at customerservice@dunnesstores.com.

