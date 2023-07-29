Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 19:36

Man dies in fatal road collision in Wicklow

The collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred in Castleruddery Lower, Donard, shortly after 11am.
A man has died after a fatal road collision in Wicklow.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred this morning Saturday, 29th July 2023 in County Wicklow.

The collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred in Castleruddery Lower, Donard, shortly after 11am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at Castleruddery Lower remains closed this evening while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castleruddery Lower area between 10:30am and 11:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

