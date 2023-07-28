Former school principal accused of abusing eight pupils

Tom Tuite

A retired Dublin school principal has been charged with the sexual abuse of eight former pupils over 19 years.

Gardaí charged Patrick Harte, 81, on Friday with 19 indecent assaults from 1969 to 1988.

He denies the allegations.

It followed an investigation by the Divisional Protective Services Unit at Kevin Street Garda station.

The offences allegedly involved eight boys, all pupils at Sancta Maria Christian Brothers primary school on Synge Street.

The former teacher, who became the principal, worked at the school from 1967 until 2008.

Arrest

He was arrested at his home on Friday and charged with the offences before appearing before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court.

Garda Orla Moynihan said the pensioner’s reply to the individual charges were: “I deny it”, “I deny it completely”, “I definitely deny that”, and “I deny that”.

Judge Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

A book of evidence must be completed and served on the accused before granting a trial order.

Objecting to bail, Garda Moynihan alleged pupils were regularly “called up” by the accused and put over his knee and that he groped their genitals and buttocks area on the inside and outside “in front of the entire class”.

The court heard that he told the other pupils in the classroom to “keep their heads down” as this happened.

One incident allegedly happened in a classroom.

Garda Moynihan claimed the accused targeted children from “difficult backgrounds”.

Contested bail hearing

The contested bail hearing was told the allegations were similar, and the injured parties were unknown to each other or had lost contact after leaving the school.

The court heard gardaí spoke to 298 ex-pupils, and 117 witnesses made statements.

Garda Moynihan agreed with defence counsel Luke O’Higgins (instructed by solicitor Padraig O’Donovan) that there was no physical evidence, just testimony by various witnesses. She added that it included school records.

The alleged incidents happened 35 to more than 50 years ago, and the garda accepted counsel’s assertion that there was no evidence that his client would interfere with witnesses.

Cross-examined further, she agreed that she did not think he would abscond.

Pleading for bail, Mr O’Higgins said his client was elderly and “nipping out to the shops is as far as he goes”. He added that Mr Harte would comply with strict bail terms.

Judge Kelly held that the accused was not a flight risk and would not interfere with witnesses, and she granted bail in his bond of €5,000.

The pensioner, who did not address the court, was remanded in custody until he lodges €1,000.

He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on August 4th.

Once bail has been taken up, he must sign on once weekly at a garda station, not leave the jurisdiction, and be contactable by phone at all times. He has surrendered his passport and was ordered to apply for new travel documents.

Legal aid was granted.