Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 11:25

Man arrested after motorcyclist (70s) dies in Co Clare collision

A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist (70s) died following a collision with a car in Co Clare on Thursday morning
James Cox

A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist (70s) died following a collision with a car in Co Clare on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 10.30am on Thursday on the N67 at Ballyvaughan, Co Clare.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons were reported. A technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has been conducted.

A man in his 40s was arrested as part of the investigation and detained at a garda station in Co Clare. He has since been charged and will appear before Ennis District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 at Ballyvaughan between 10am and 10:45am on Thursday 27th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 0659080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

