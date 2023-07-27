Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 07:34

Man dies in fatal road collision in Meath

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at around 4pm on Wednesday on the R157 at Moygaddy, Co Meath  involving a car and a tractor.
Man dies in fatal road collision in Meath

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 50s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at around 4pm on Wednesday on the R157 at Moygaddy, Co Meath  involving a car and a tractor.

The driver of the car received fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Wednesday evening and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 8252211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup Joy and dejection at Dalymount Park as Ireland take on Canada at World Cup
Dicey's VIP suite and beer garden allowed licence but ordered to keep noise down Dicey's VIP suite and beer garden allowed licence but ordered to keep noise down
Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany over child sexual abuse offences Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany over child sexual abuse offences
GardaiMeathIrelandfatal traffic collision
Sinead O’Connor’s voice ‘was Ireland right down to the core’

Sinead O’Connor’s voice ‘was Ireland right down to the core’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more