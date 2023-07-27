Man dies in fatal road collision in Meath

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 50s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision at around 4pm on Wednesday on the R157 at Moygaddy, Co Meath involving a car and a tractor.

The driver of the car received fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Wednesday evening and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage, to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dunboyne Garda Station 01 8252211, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.