What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Coldplay and Ireland at the World Cup occupy the front pages of the national papers on Wednesday.

The Irish Times' headline reads: 'Varadkar sets out stall for budget giveaway in October',

The Irish Examiner reports the Taoiseach and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are 'at odds' over road funding following the publication of the All-Ireland Rail Review.

Meanwhile, The Echo reports that just 73 rental properties were available in Cork city and its suburbs during June.

The Irish Independent joins many of the national papers in looking ahead to Ireland's Group B fixture against Olympic champions Canada, alongside an article on US citizens being warned to 'keep low profile' on Dublin streets following serious assaults in the capital.

The Irish Daily Mail reads: 'Gardaí fear new hate laws will mean more desk work', while the Irish Daily Mirror's headline of 'Blundertaker' comes after the remains of the wrong man remains were sent from Spain to Ireland.

Finally, the Irish Daily Star carries an image of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, after tickets for the band's four-night run at Croke Park went on presale on Tuesday morning.

In Britain, coverage of the wildfires in Europe features among a range of stories leading the papers.

Metro led with the wildfires in Rhodes, highlighting the ring of fire that runs from Algeria to France.

The Daily Mirror features an image of the wildfires in Rhodes and reports on crisis talks that have caused a delay to closing train ticket offices.

Under a picture of the wildfires sweeping Europe, the i leads with British prime minister Rishi Sunak axing a major recycling plan.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Express focus on former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose, who resigned from her role overnight.

The UN has called for a phone ban in all schools in order to “protect the wellbeing of children”, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mail takes aim at the Bar Council after they criticised Ms Sunak for praising the paper’s expose on corrupt immigration solicitors.

The Financial Times concentrates on Mr Sunak's plan to overhaul energy efficiency targets for landlords.

And the Daily Star says a painting pig has made almost £1 million from “her portraits and abstract masterpieces”.