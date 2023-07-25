High-profile Nigerian couple resolve defamation case with Kildare-based woman

High Court reporters

A Nigerian politician and his psychiatrist wife have resolved High Court proceedings they brought against an Irish-based woman alleged to have defamed them in videos posted by her on social media.

Oluseye Oladejo, a ranking member of the APC political party in Nigeria, and his wife Dr Oluwatoyin Oladejo had claimed that they were defamed in videos allegedly posted on Facebook by Kudirat Adunni Alowonle.

The couple claimed that in the videos the defendant made several untrue and highly defamatory comments following their marriage in Lagos, Nigeria in June.

The plaintiffs, represented by Gerard Martin Byrne Bl instructed by Geoffery Nwadike of GN & Co Solicitors, had sought various orders against the defendant including an injunction directing her to take down the allegedly defamatory videos.

They also sought orders under the 2009 Defamation Act prohibiting the defendant from publishing any further defamatory material about them, that a correction be published by the defendant, and that she disclose who she shared the allegedly defamatory videos with.

Last week Mr Justice Brian O'Moore granted the couple permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the defendant, with an address at Hillview, Sallins, Co Kildare.

When the matter returned before the court on Tuesday, Mr Byrne said that the matter had been resolved.

The defendant, he said, had taken down the videos and had published an apology to his clients. As a result, counsel said the injunction proceedings could be struck out.

The defendant was not present in court and no representations were made on her behalf.

The court previously heard that 57-year-old Mr Oladeyo, aka 'Hon. Seye' is a spokesperson for his party in the Lagos area and has held several important administrative positions in Nigeria during his political career.

Dr. Oluwatoyin Oladejo, aka 'Dr Tee' is a Texas-based psychiatric medical practitioner, who holds both US and Nigerian citizenship.

Shortly after their marriage the couple claimed that the defendant defamed them in Live Shows broadcast on her Facebook Page, entitled "Yeye Kudi Court Room".

In a sworn statement to the court, Dr Oladejo said that in the broadcasts the defendant "published false statements and made serious allegations against us that are highly defamatory".

Dr Oladejo said all these false allegations had damaged her and her husband's good names and characters.