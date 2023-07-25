Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 13:24

Shane MacGowan’s wife thanks fans for support as he receives hospital care

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall
Shane MacGowan’s wife thanks fans for support as he receives hospital care

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The wife of The Pogues star Shane MacGowan has thanked well-wishers for their support as the singer continues to receive hospital care.

Victoria Mary Clarke posted an image on Twitter of her smiling alongside the singer as he lay in a bed dressed in a medical gown.

She previously told the Irish Sunday Mirror that MacGowan was out of the intensive care unit and was “doing well” but did not specific the health issue.

In an update posted on Monday, she tweeted: “I just wanted to thank everyone who is sending love and prayers for ⁦@ShaneMacGowan

“We really appreciate it and bless all of you and anyone anywhere who is having health challenges! ⁦@poguesofficial.”

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.

From the 1980s, he led The Pogues, who are best known for their hit song Fairytale Of New York which was released in 1987.

In 2018, he and journalist Clarke tied the knot in a small ceremony in Copenhagen in Denmark in front of guests including Johnny Depp.

More in this section

Ticketmaster trending again as Coldplay tickets go on presale Ticketmaster trending again as Coldplay tickets go on presale
Extra trains added for All-Ireland Football final as supporters warned of high demand Extra trains added for All-Ireland Football final as supporters warned of high demand
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
ShowbizPoguesShane MacGowanMacGowanVictoria Mary Clarke
Donegal man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his daughter

Donegal man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his daughter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more