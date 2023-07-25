Dunnes to open new store in Dundrum Town Centre

James Cox

Dunnes Stores have announced a new store in Dundrum Town Centre.

Hammerson, which owns the centre, said 54,000 sq ft of retail space will be used for the new Dunnes.

Meanwhile, Superdrug will transform a former 8,000 sq ft fashion unit into a new cosmetics store.

Hammerson said the Dunnes will "enliven the southern end of Dundrum".

The new store is the end of a three-part reconfiguration of the shopping centre according to its operator.

The first was the opening of Brown Thomas in February 2022, the larger Penneys which opened last month, and now Dunnes.

Connor Owens, Hammerson's managing director of asset management for Scotland and Ireland, said: "Our strategic focus to reposition and enliven Dundrum Town Centre with new brands, concepts and partnerships is evident as we continue to welcome new brands, concepts and market firsts, introduce new revenue streams and excite and engage our visitors.

"The repositioning of 200,000 sq ft of prime space has been integral to this strategy, so we are delighted to announce the signing of Dunnes Stores. This is testament to the quality and attraction of Dundrum as well as the hard work of our colleagues and brand partners.

"With Dunnes Stores, Brown Thomas, Penneys and Nike Live, we now have our dream occupier line up and are now in a stronger position than before the pandemic. There is more to come, and our customers can expect even more exceptional brands and experiences in the second half of the year.”