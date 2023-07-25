Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 10:59

Extra trains added for All-Ireland Football final as supporters warned of high demand

The All-Ireland Senior Football Final, Bray Air Show and Celtic v Wolves at the Aviva will make it a very busy weekend for Dublin's transport links
Muireann Duffy

Additional rail services have been added to accommodate people travelling to a number of major events in Dublin over the weekend, including the All-Ireland Senior Football final.

Kerry will meet Dublin in the decider at Croke Park on Sunday (throw-in at 3.30pm), with extra train services added to and from both Tralee and Killarney to Heuston Station for fans travelling to the game.

In addition to the regular 7.10am service from Tralee to Cork, continuing on to Heuston, an 8.55am service from Killarney and 9.30am service from Tralee to Heuston have been added. The return services will depart the Dublin station at 7.30pm for Tralee and 8pm for Killarney.

The Bray Air Display will also take place on Saturday and Sunday, while Celtic and Wolves meet in a pre-season clash at the Aviva on Saturday afternoon (kick-off at 2pm).

Irish Rail has warned that demand across its services is expected to be extremely high due to the events, urging passengers to travel as early as possible.

Additional Dart services have been added to and from Bray, in addition to extra staff at Dart stations to assist passengers and manage capacity.

Those planning to use rail services who are not attending these events are being asked to schedule their journey away from event times if possible. Irish Rail added that bikes will not be permitted on Dart and Commuter train services over the weekend due to the large crowds.

Those wishing to take the train have been advised to book ahead of time, as high demand is expected and online customers will be given priority.

DublinIrish RailtransportWolvestrainKerryCelticAviva StadiumAll-Ireland Football FinalBray Air Show
