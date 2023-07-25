What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

A warning that Ireland is not on track to meet climate targets and plans for publicly IVF treatment are among the stories on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the warning from the Independent Climate Change Advisory Council.

Calls for higher car tax to meet climate targets make the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with plans for free IVF to be launched from September.

The Echo leads with a story on the rejection of plans for a new fire station in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on revelations on a lack of records on missing Foster children.

The Herald leads with a story on a 'gang' attack in Dublin.

A police officer is to be prosecuted over an alleged assault on senior republican Brian Carron, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The wildfires on the Greek islands and the flights to bring home tourists continue to dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s UK newspapers.

Several titles feature tributes to BBC newsreader George Alagiah and former England footballer Trevor Francis, but the main focus of the front pages is on Rhodes.

The Daily Mirror hears from a British couple who say they feared for their lives as they fled the danger on Rhodes along a beach, saying they were “chased by the fire”.

There are more first-hand accounts in the Metro, which says a British holidaymaker made return trips in his hire car to help people out of the danger zone.

The “race to rescue Britons” is the focus of the Daily Express while The Independent says rescue flights are helping flee the “out of control” fires with Crete also on red alert after the events in Rhodes and Corfu.

The Times says more than 5,000 Britons were stranded on Rhodes on Monday, but around 30,000 have been left in limbo with bookings in the next two weeks and hotels facing closure for several weeks.

The i says airlines have been branded “deeply irresponsible” for flying tourists onto the islands without the offer of a refund or rebooking.

A picture of firefighters in Rhodes dominates the front of The Guardian which hears from scientists who say the link between the climate crisis and heatwaves in Europe and the United State is “undeniable”.

Trevor Francis, Britain’s first £1 million footballer, is the focus of The Sun’s front page after his death at the age of 69.

The Daily Telegraph turns its attention to NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose, whose career it says is “hanging in the balance” amid the fallout from the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank accounts.

The same story makes the front of the Daily Mail which leads on an investigation into lawyers charging up to £10,000 “to make fake asylum claims”.

The Financial Times concentrates on Credit Suisse being handed £388 million in fines for “significant failures” in the collapse of Archegos Capital.

And the Daily Star hears from some more boffins who say an image could show a spaceship crashed on Mars.