Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor allowed passport for two weeks

Fiona Ferguson

An Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor has had his bail varied to allow the return of his passport for two weeks.

The man in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of three charges of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at unknown locations in Dublin on dates in 2010 and early 2011.

The accused man denies all charges against him. The complainant is now in her late 20s, the court previously heard.

The man’s case was listed on Monday before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for a variation in bail terms which was granted on Monday on consent.

Judge Orla Crowe granted a variation of bail allowing the man’s passport to be returned from August 3rd to 18th, 2023. The man is to give details of his flights and accommodation to gardaí.

A trial date has been set in the case from October 9th, and is expected to last four or five days.

Defence counsel had asked for an early trial date on a previous date, saying the case is seriously affecting his client, whose work requires him to travel.