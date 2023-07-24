Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 13:24

Gardaí expecting to make further arrests over attack on American tourist

Stephen Termini from Buffalo, New York, had been staying at a guesthouse on Talbot St and is understood to have just left his accommodation when the unprovoked attack occurred by a gang of youths.
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are expecting to make further arrests in relation to a brutal attack on an American tourist last week which has left him in Intensive Care at Beaumont Hospital.

Stephen Termini, 57, who is from Buffalo, New York, had been staying at a guesthouse on Talbot St and is understood to have just left his accommodation when the unprovoked attack occurred by a gang of youths at 10.40pm in the nearby vicinity.

The father was viciously beaten and kicked. Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in intensive care with a serious life altering condition.

Garda sources have confirmed that they are “expecting to make more arrests” in  the coming days and that a “definite line of inquiry” is being followed.

A 14-year-old teenager was arrested Sunday for an alleged offence in connection with the attack and was subsequently charged.

The male juvenile appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court, which was held at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement gardaí said: "The male juvenile arrested for the alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 has been charged.

“The juvenile has appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court which was already held at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon Sunday 23rd July.”

The juvenile was remanded on bail to appear before the Children's Court on Thursday.

Mike Rizzuto, a son of the injured man, said that he hopes his attackers are brought to justice.

Mr Rizzuto explained that his father had visited Ireland on several occasions and was planning to move to the country permanently.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

