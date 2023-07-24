Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 12:11

Woman dies in house fire in Donegal

The woman, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at Carrick.
Woman dies in house fire in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Donegal.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at Carrick.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a residence in the Carrick area of Co Donegal at approximately 5am today, Monday, 24th of July 2023.

"One woman aged in her 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination."

While gardai have confirmed investigations are ongoing, it is not understood that foul play is suspected.Nobody else was injured in the blaze.

More in this section

Lord Mayor says 'urgent' response needed to tackle violence in Dublin Lord Mayor says 'urgent' response needed to tackle violence in Dublin
Irish citizens impacted by Rhodes wildfires Irish citizens impacted by Rhodes wildfires
Irish founder of Ukraine suicide prevention hotline says calls are up six-fold Irish founder of Ukraine suicide prevention hotline says calls are up six-fold
Concerns raised about risk of exploitation for children unaccounted for by Tusla

Concerns raised about risk of exploitation for children unaccounted for by Tusla

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more