Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 21:57

In Pictures: Limerick's four-in-a-row All-Ireland joy

Here are some of the best pictures from Croke Park
James Cox

Limerick turned the game around in the second-half to win a fourth All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in a row with a nine-point victory and break Kilkenny hearts.

The final score was 2-15 to 0-30 in favour of the Treaty.

The Cats were the better team in the first-half and went in with a 1-09 to 0-9 lead.

However, John Kiely's men showed their class in the second-half to outscore the Cats and secure another Liam MacCarthy success.

Here are some of the best pictures from Croke Park:

Limerick’s Cian Lynch celebrates with nephews Che and Seanie after the game. Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan and Dan Morrissey of Limerick. Photo: Inpho/James Crombie

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody celebrates scoring a goal. Photo: Inpho/Bryan Keane

Limerick captain Cian Lynch lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup with Declan Hannon. Photo: Inpho/James Crombie

Kilkenny’s TJ Reid leaves the field dejected as Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Photo: Inpho/James Crombie

Limerick's Peter Casey and Richie Reid of Kilkenny. Photo: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Limerick’s Cathal O'Neill celebrates after the game. Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Limerick’s Oisin Reilly and Cathal O'Neill celebrate. Photo: Inpho/James Crombie

Limerick’s Kyle Hayes. Photo: Inpho/James Crombie

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates after the game. Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Limerick’s Cian Lynch celebrates after the game. Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Limerick GAAHurlingpicturesAll-Ireland Hurling FinalKilkenny GAA
