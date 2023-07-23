In Pictures: Limerick's four-in-a-row All-Ireland joy

James Cox
Limerick turned the game around in the second-half to win a fourth All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in a row with a nine-point victory and break Kilkenny hearts.
The final score was 2-15 to 0-30 in favour of the Treaty.
The Cats were the better team in the first-half and went in with a 1-09 to 0-9 lead.
However, John Kiely's men showed their class in the second-half to outscore the Cats and secure another Liam MacCarthy success.
Here are some of the best pictures from Croke Park: