Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 20:32

Kilkenny home has incredible views in peaceful area

This four bed detached house, priced at €750,000, is a special property in a quiet, remote area with incredible views.
Michael Bolton

Located in Baunlusk, just a 10-minute drive from Kilkenny City, this four bed detached house, priced at €750,000, is a special property in a quiet, remote area with incredible views.

Built in 2018, the home is set amidst landscaped gardens which extends to 0.71 acres.

Throughout all the rooms, which includes reception rooms, kitchen and bedrooms, there are views of the countryside in this peaceful and remote area.

The area comprises of an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining, family room, utility room and a guest WC. Four generous sized double bedrooms (two with en-suites and the master has a walk-in wardrobe), a family bathroom, home office/bedroom five and walk-in hot press are located off the inner hall.

There is a large driveway to fit several cars for any occasion or gathering you decide to organise. The driveway is flanked on both sides by manicured lawns bordered by Laurel hedging. The rear garden is laid mainly in lawn and is ideal as a secure children's play area.

A large limestone paved patio south/west facing patio area to the rear is perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining. A detached garage, measuring 39sqm, houses the well and water softener system. The garage is complete with power and plug sockets and is accessed from the front through an electronic roller door and a pedestrian door at the side.

KilkennyBaunlusk
