Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 09:47

Stena Line has temporarily suspended their Rosslare to Fishguard route until further notice

A Stena Line official said the reason for the move was due to “an onboard incident which resulted on another route.
Sarah Slater

Ferry operator Stena Line has temporarily suspended their Rosslare to Fishguard route until further notice.

Ferry passengers intending to take that route will be offered alternative sailings from Dublin or from Rosslare to Pembroke.
Alternatively passengers can request a full refund.

A Stena Line official said the reason for the move was due to “an onboard incident which resulted on another route. They did not explain what the incident was.

In a statement Stena Line said: “Following an onboard incident which resulted in the temporary withdrawal of the Stena Superfast VII ship on the Belfast to Cairnryan (Scotland) service on 19th July. Stena Line has reluctantly taken an operational decision to temporarily redeploy the Stena Nordica from the Rosslare-Fishguard service to provide cover on the Belfast to Cairnryan service.

“Given the high volume of customers impacted by the withdrawal of Superfast VII, Stena Line was left with no option but to seek temporary cover.”

The statement continued that whilst the Rosslare-Fishguard service provided the “least impactive solution” given the range of alternative travel options available to accommodate impacted customers, Stena Line is mindful of the “local disappointment this decision” will have caused.

The company added that they would like to" apologise unreservedly to all those customers impacted by the change” and are “working hard to try and mitigate as much as possible” by providing alternative sailing options, securing space with other ferry operators, and offering a range of compensation packages for the inconvenience caused.

WexfordRosslarestena lineFishguardPembroke
