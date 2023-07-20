Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 21:04

Suspected cocaine worth over €4m found in Co Donegal

A number of packages believed to contain cocaine worth over €4 million has been found in Co Donegal
Claudia Savage, PA

Packages believed to contain cocaine worth over €4 million have been found in Co Donegal.

A number of packages weighing around 60kg were discovered along the north Donegal coastline on Wednesday morning.

The packages are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland to determine their exact contents.

Gardaí in Milford with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with Revenue’s Maritime Unit continue to carry out joint searches along the north Donegal/Fanad Head coastline.

Gardáí in Milford have appealed to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land, as well as anyone using the north Donegal coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered.

Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention have been asked not to interfere with them and to contact Milford Garda station on 074-9153 060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardai cocaine Drugs Co Donegal
