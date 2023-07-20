Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 18:00

All you need to know about Coldplay's Dublin gigs

The band will play Croke Park on August 29th and 30th next year as part of their Music of the Spheres Tour
Kenneth Fox

Earlier today, Coldplay announced two concerts in Ireland next summer as part of their ongoing world tour.

The band will play Croke Park on August 29th and 30th next year as part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

The other locations included on the tour include the likes of Athens, Budapest, Lyon and Vienna.

Here's everything you need to about the 2024 gigs.

When do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am next Tuesday, July 25th or general sale at 10am next Friday, July 28th.

You can sign up for artist presale through the band’s official website here.

When was the last time Coldplay played in Ireland?

The last time the band played in Ireland was back in 2017 when they also played in Croke Park.

By all accounts it was a great show with one wheelchair user even being crowd-surfed to the stage to play harmonica.

Sadly, there was one sour note as when the band moved to the smaller stage for a more intimate performance, guitarist Jonny Buckland was hit with a bottle of beer which was thrown from the crowd.

How successful was their last tour?

Coldplay's A Head Full of Dreams Tour started on March 31st, 2016 and finished up on November 15th, 2017 with a pair of gigs in La Plata, Argentina.

The band played a total of 122 shows overall on the tour and grossed $523 million, making it the ninth highest grossing tour of all time.

How much does it cost to stay in Dublin on those dates?

A quick search of Hotels.com shows there are rooms available for two people on August 29th from around €150 up to €200.

On August 30th there are similar prices for hotels in Dublin City Centre ranging from €150 up to €225.

Dublin
