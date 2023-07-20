Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 16:51

Shots fired at house in Newtownards ‘potentially linked to loyalist feud’

Four people, including two children, were in the house in the Stirling Avenue area of the town at the time of the incident
Shots fired at house in Newtownards ‘potentially linked to loyalist feud’

Claudia Savage, PA

Two shots have reportedly been fired at a house in Newtownards in Co Antrim, which police believe may be linked to a feud between loyalist drugs gangs.

There were four people, including two children, in the house at the time and while no-one was injured, the property received extensive damage.

Police received reports of the shots in the Stirling Avenue area at 12.55am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the shooting was “potentially” linked to the loyalist feud between drugs gangs in the area.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported following what was a completely irresponsible and reckless attack which could have had extremely serious consequences,” the force said.

“Everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence, and our enquiries are (at too) early (a) stage to determine who was involved and a motive.

“At present, however, we are potentially linking this report to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity linked to a loyalist feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

“Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Stirling Avenue area on Thursday morning shortly before 1am, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

More in this section

Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman in Cork to face Central Criminal Court trial Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman in Cork to face Central Criminal Court trial
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Warning to Irish tourists as sharks spotted near popular beaches in Spain and Portugal Warning to Irish tourists as sharks spotted near popular beaches in Spain and Portugal
Northern IrelandparamilitariesAntrimDrugsPSNIFeudNewtownards
Varadkar pledges unwavering solidarity with Ukraine on day-long visit to Kyiv

Varadkar pledges unwavering solidarity with Ukraine on day-long visit to Kyiv

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more