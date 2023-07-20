Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 15:23

Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman in Cork to face Central Criminal Court trial

Bruna Fonseca was found dead in a flat in Cork city on New Year's Day
Olivia Kelleher

A 29-year-old man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with the murder of Brazilian national Bruna Fonseca, who was found dead in a flat in Cork city centre on New Year’s Day.

Miller Pacheco, who is originally from Formiga in Brazil, but was living at Room 3 in 5 Liberty Street, was charged with Ms Fonseca's murder at a special sitting of Cork District Court on January 2nd.

The charge was translated for him by a Portuguese interpreter.

Mr Pacheco appeared before the court again by video link from Cork Prison on Thursday, aided by a translator.

Sargent John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher that a book of evidence has been served on defence solicitor Frank Buttimer on behalf of his client.

Sgt Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that Mr Pacheco be sent forward for trial at the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court on July 25th. Mr Buttimer requested and was granted further translation facilities for his client.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Pacheco in continuing custody until his next court appearance.

The court previously directed that Mr Pacheco receive all appropriate medical attention in Cork Prison. Free legal aid was also granted.

At a hearing in April, Sgt John Kelleher said the case had involved 250 lines of inquiry and the taking of 125 statements.

Ms Fonseca (28) was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais, Brazil. She was a qualified librarian and graduated from the Centro Universitario de Formiga in 2018.

She moved to Cork in September 2022 and was working as a contract cleaner in the Mercy University Hospital.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on her body at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

CorkCentral Criminal Courtalleged murderBruna FonsecaMiller Pacheco
