Gardaí appeal for information on missing nine-month-old in Co Roscommon

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a nine-month-old baby from Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Sinita Ward McDonagh was last seen at 9.55am on Monday in Castlerea.

The infant is believed to be in the company of an adult female relative, Julie Ward, Gardaí said.

Julie Ward. Photo: Garda Press Office

"An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Sinita," a Garda statement added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094-962 1640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.