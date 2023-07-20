US tourist in hospital after serious assault on Dublin's Talbot Street

Vivienne Clarke

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that occurred on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre on Wednesday night.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.40pm, when several people attacked a tourist from the United States.

The man, aged in his 50s, was later taken to hospital. He is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Independent councillor Nial Ring told RTÉ radio that the incident had "appalled everyone in the area."

"The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing."

Local public representatives have previously pointed to the lack of garda resources in the area.

"We should not have to wait for incidents like this to have the issue highlighted again," Mr Ring said.

"People are sickened by what happened to that tourist last night. And yes, people are not surprised because we have seen Talbot Street go downhill and we have brought this up time and again with the chief superintendent in the area, Pat McManamon, who has been very understanding, but has pointed out time and again that it's down to a lack of resources.

"I am now calling on the Minister for Justice to come into the north inner city. We have a community safety partnership just about ready to go, but what we really need are gardaí on the beat. We need Store Street Garda Station fully resourced. They are stretched to the limit. They're doing the best they can, but slowly but surely that part of town is becoming a no-go area."

"As a Dubliner who goes into town and out of town all the time, I just think this is really frightening for people to hear of attacks like this."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.