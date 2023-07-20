Ronan Keating performs heartfelt musical tribute at his brother's funeral

Press Association

Boyzone star Ronan Keating was among the pallbearers who carried the coffin of his older brother Ciaran to St Patrick’s Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo for a funeral mass.

Ciaran Keating died in a car crash in the county at the weekend. His wife Annemarie was injured.

Members of Cork City FC, which Ciaran’s son Ruairi plays for, as well as representatives of the Marie Keating Foundation cancer charity, were among the mourners.

Ronan then performed a heartfelt musical tribute to Ciaran at the mass.

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA

Keating sang This Is Your Song towards the end of an emotional service.

Lyrics included: “You were our friend, walk with you till the end, and one day we’ll all sing along, ’cause this is your song.”

The former Boyzone singer said the song was written after their mother, Marie, died in 1998.

“I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances but we are and we will,” Keating said.

He added that Ciaran’s children had made their dad “very proud”.