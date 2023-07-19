Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 17:07

Amber Barrett hopes for divine World Cup intervention as Mass in home town is moved

The striker fired the team into their first major finals with her playoff goal against Scotland

By Philip O'Connor, Reuters

The faith of Irish fans may be tested when they take on Australia in their Women's World Cup opener on Thursday, but the prayers will have already been said in Amber Barrett's home town as the local priest moved Mass to accommodate the kickoff time.

Striker Barrett fired the team into their first major finals with her playoff goal against Scotland, and that left Father Stephen Gorman to reschedule mass in Barrett's home town of Milford in Co Donegal so that parishioners will be home in time to watch.

"They have moved Mass to earlier on Thursday so they can accommodate the 11am kickoff, so that says it all," Barrett told reporters in Sydney before cheekily suggesting that the Irish might get some divine help against co-hosts Australia.

"My mum was saying I had a shout-out at Mass (last Sunday too), so I think I have officially made it," Barrett added.

The 27-year-old is expected to be on the bench for Vera Pauw's side in front of a sold-out crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney, but she believes that she can make a difference if she is called upon.

"I have said it a million times before – I just always believe if I get a chance, I'm going to score," she said.

Ireland take on Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B, with the top two sides going through to the knockout stage.

