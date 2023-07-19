Irish father and son who died in Turkey holiday crash named

James Cox

An investigation is underway in Turkey following the death of a Portlaoise man and his young son.

Eoin Fitzpatrick, 36, and his 10-year-old son Dylan were killed when a collision happened involving a moped they were travelling on.

The accident happened in the tourist town of Alanya on Monday afternoon.

Dylan's 16-year-old brother who was also on the holiday was not involved in the accident.

Sinn Féin TD for Laois/Offaly Brian Stanley said there is shock in the local community to the news.

He said it was his understanding that the accident occurred in the afternoon and that Turkish police alerted the other family members and friends at the resort where they were staying.

Mr Stanley extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family, to both sets of grandparents, all of whom he knows.

"The community here in Portlaoise will rally around both families."