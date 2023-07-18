Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 20:54

CAB seizes two cars along with high value jewellery and cash in Dublin

Among the items recovered were two cars, Euro & Sterling cash amounting to approximately €7,500.
CAB seizes two cars along with high value jewellery and cash in Dublin

Kenneth Fox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of cars and high value jewellery along with cash following a search of four residential properties in Dublin this morning

Among the items recovered were two cars, Euro & Sterling cash amounting to approximately €7,500.

In excess of €11,000 was frozen in financial accounts.

Four men's Rolex watches were also recovered

The operation targeted an Organised Crime Group involved in drug trafficking.

More in this section

Mother with incurable breast cancer calls for enhanced screening settling High Court action Mother with incurable breast cancer calls for enhanced screening settling High Court action
Council refuses permission to JD Wetherspoon sound barrier 'taller than the Berlin Wall' Council refuses permission to JD Wetherspoon sound barrier 'taller than the Berlin Wall'
Two men deny bringing dead man's body to claim pension at Carlow post office Two men deny bringing dead man's body to claim pension at Carlow post office
dublincabseizuresrolexirelandjewellery
Housing Minister announces details of €750 million cost-rental scheme

Housing Minister announces details of €750 million cost-rental scheme

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more