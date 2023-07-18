Commission to recommend 12% increase to minimum wage

Michael Bolton

The Government will continue to work to establish a living wage, according to the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar was responding to reports the Low Pay Commission is to recommend an increase of more than 12 per cent in the minimum wage.

If the measure is adopted it would mean the rate going from €11.30 per hour to €12.70.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Varadkar says they while they have yet to receive the proposal, it would be unusual for the Government to reject a commission recommendation.

"We don't have a recommendation from the Low Pay Commission yet, but for as long as I can remember we have always accepted the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission, so when that comes to Government, we will consider it.

"I think it would be very unusual for us to reject a recommendation from the Low Pay Commission.

"Back when I was Minister for Enterprise and Trade and Employment last year, I set us on the trajectory towards a living wage in Ireland, and that's pitched at 60 per cent of median earnings.

"What we asked is the Low Pay Commission is to put us on the trajectory to do that. So they recommended an increase last year of 7.5 per cent. That was significantly ahead of inflation, I think that's important.