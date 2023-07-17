Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 12:28

Almost 670 gardaí left the force in the last year

Officials fear it will be tough to police new Government legislation without an increase in resources

Kenneth Fox

A total of 469 members of An Garda Síochána left the force in the last year.

Officials fear it will be tough to police new Government legislation without an increase in resources, including new laws covering hate speech and hate crimes due to take effect in autumn.

General secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, said while these laws are welcome, Gardaí are already struggling with an increase in street crime and anti-social behaviour across the country.

"The evolution of law happens all of the time. The evolution of the implementation of the rule of law evolves as well if you have the people to do that.

"If we do not have the adequate resource to deal with it then it remains a societal issue," she said.

It comes as Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has come in for criticism over how new laws will be implemented.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Ms McEntee strongly defended the proposed laws around hate crime and hate speech, claiming they are needed to protect people who are currently too afraid to leave their homes.

The bill to criminalise hate speech, which is currently going through the Seanad, has attracted significant criticism, including from Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jnr.

However, Ms McEntee said: "There are people in this country who don't want to leave their house because they're afraid.

"That's nothing to do with commentary and culture wars that might be happening separate, it's because of their race, it's because of their sexual orientation, it's because of their nationality, it's because they have a disability.

"This legislation is about protecting them from hate crimes where they are physically assaulted, where there are assaults on their property and other forms of crimes, but also where is language use that incites that type of violence against another person."

A number of senators also raised concerns around the fact that hate is not explicitly defined in the bill when it was debated earlier this week.

She said there is a very clear understanding among the judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions and An Garda Síochána as to what hate word means.

"The reason that we haven't defined hate is by defining hate and using another word, you then have to try and describe essentially what that means," she said.

