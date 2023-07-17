Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 10:27

Gardaí seize €485,800 worth of cannabis after searching car following crash

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis
Gardaí seize €485,800 worth of cannabis after searching car following crash

James Cox

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí were conducting mobile patrols and came upon a single vehicle collision in New Ross, Co Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3pm, gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured. Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The male driver, aged in his mid 30s, was arrested and taken to a garda station in Co Wexford where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

More in this section

What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Co Tipperary Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Co Tipperary
Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000 Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000
Tusla at 'crisis point' after concern raised over 'systemic' shortcomings

Tusla at 'crisis point' after concern raised over 'systemic' shortcomings

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more