Gardaí seize €485,800 worth of cannabis after searching car following crash

James Cox

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí were conducting mobile patrols and came upon a single vehicle collision in New Ross, Co Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3pm, gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured. Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The male driver, aged in his mid 30s, was arrested and taken to a garda station in Co Wexford where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.