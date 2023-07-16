Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 09:35

Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000

One man was arrested as gardaí seized heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000 in Tallaght on Saturday afternoon
Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized heroin and crack cocaine worth €327,000 in Tallaght on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2pm, gardaí attached to the Tallaght District Drugs Unit searched a residence under warrant in the area. The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search a large quantity of heroin, valued at approximately €312,900, and crack cocaine, valued at €14,200, was seized by gardaí. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

More in this section

Two men set to appear in court over €11.4 million cocaine find Two men set to appear in court over €11.4 million cocaine find
Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal
Man jailed for assaulting brother and sister in their home Man jailed for assaulting brother and sister in their home
dublingardaidrugsdrug seizureherointallaghtcrack cocaine
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more