Man (50s) dies in collision in Co Mayo

James Cox

A man, aged in his 50s, has died in a crash in Swinford, Co Mayo.

It happened on the N5 at Ballymiles at around 3.35pm on Saturday afternoon

The man who died was one of the drivers of two cars which collided.

The driver of the second car, a man, was taken to Mayo University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A man and woman, both passengers in each car, are also receiving treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by garda forensic collision investigators on Saturday evening and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.