By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two men will appear in court after cocaine with an estimated street value of €11.4 million was found in a horsebox from France.

Gardaí in Wexford investigating the seizure of the drugs at Rosslare Europort Harbour on Thursday have charged the men, aged in their 20s and 30s.

They will appear before a special sitting of Wexford District Court later on Saturday.