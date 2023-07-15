Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 13:36

Man injured following explosion in Limerick city

A man, aged in his 30s, was injured after an explosion in Limerick city on Saturday
Man injured following explosion in Limerick city

James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, was injured after an explosion in Limerick city on Saturday.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road attended the scene of an explosion of a viable device that occurred at two residential properties on Hyde Road at approximately 3.10am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. During the course of the incident, one man aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm which were non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any persons who were in the Hyde Road area of Limerick City between the hours of 2.30am and 3.15am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Man awarded €15,490 for minor neck injury in traffic lights accident Man awarded €15,490 for minor neck injury in traffic lights accident
Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal
gardailimerickexplosionroxboro roadhyde road
Burglar who threatened to kill homeowner has jail-time almost doubled

Burglar who threatened to kill homeowner has jail-time almost doubled

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more