Man injured following explosion in Limerick city

James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, was injured after an explosion in Limerick city on Saturday.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road attended the scene of an explosion of a viable device that occurred at two residential properties on Hyde Road at approximately 3.10am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. During the course of the incident, one man aged in his early 30s received injuries to his arm which were non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any persons who were in the Hyde Road area of Limerick City between the hours of 2.30am and 3.15am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.