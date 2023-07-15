Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 11:38

Forever Young Festival guide: Acts, transport, weather

Taking place in Palmerstown House Estate, just outside Naas, Co Kildare, the festival started on Friday, July 14th, and concludes on Sunday, July 16th
James Cox

Retro festival Forever Young is in full swing in Co Kildare this weekend.

Taking place in Palmerstown House Estate, just outside Naas, Co Kildare, the festival started on Friday, July 14th, and concludes on Sunday, July 16th.

Here's everything you need to know.

Transport

On site parking is available from 9am on Saturday and Sunday, while the campsite opened on Friday.

Palmerstown House is located in Johnstown outside Naas and the site is only accessible by car or bus.

JJ Kavanagh and Sons are operating shuttle buses to Naas and Dublin for the weekend.

Meanwhile, there are buses nationwide for the weekend. Irish Rail has a commuter train that serves Sallins, and Naas can be reached through a local bus link.

Lineup

Saturday: Andy Bell of Erasure, Jason Donovan, Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet, and Cry Before Dawn.

Sunday: Bananarama, Soul II Soul, Neville Staple from the Specials, and ABC. Plus, there’s a second stage devoted to tribute acts, including Abbaesque, The Bootleg Police and David Bowie covers group Rebel Rebel.

Weather

Raincoats would be advisable as the weekend weather doesn't look good.

It will be increasingly windy today with widespread showers or longer spells of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms possible, according to Met Éireann

"Fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds already in the west will replace the moderate to fresh southerly winds in the east this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees," the national forecaster said.

Meanwhile, Sunday will see a mix of sunshine and heavy rain showers, particularly in the east of the country.

Met Éireann predicts temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees for Sunday.

 

