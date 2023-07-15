Man arrested after woman’s body found at house in Cork

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested after the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Cork.

Gardaí said they are investigating a fatal assault at the residence in Wilton on Friday at about 10.10pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the house where the woman in her late 30s was pronounced dead.

The body remains at the scene which is preserved and a technical examination is due to take place on Saturday.

The state pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.