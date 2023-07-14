Man arrested in Dublin for alleged assault and false imprisonment

Kenneth Fox

A man in his 30s been arrested in Dublin for an alleged assault and false imprisonment in Dublin City centre.

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident which happened on Fitzgibbon Street, Dublin 1 in the early hours of this morning Friday, July 14th, 2023 around 2am.

It is understood a man aged in his mid 50s was held against his will and assaulted by a man, aged in his early 30s after he got into the taxi which had travelled from West Dublin into the city centre.

The taxi driver managed to alert Gardaí on patrol on Fitzgibbon Street and the passenger was arrested. The taxi driver was threatened and assaulted during the incident.

The man, aged in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to a Garda station in the city centre.

He remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.