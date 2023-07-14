Two arrested as €11.4m worth of cocaine seized at Rosslare Europort

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested two men following the seizure of an estimated €11.4 million of cocaine by Revenue customs officers at Rosslare Europort Harbour, Co Wexford on Thursday.

At approximately 1.30pm, customs officers conducted a search of a horsebox which had disembarked a ferry. During the course of this search an estimated 163kg of suspected cocaine was discovered.

Wexford gardaí attended the scene and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to the seizure.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a garda station in the Wexford district.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.