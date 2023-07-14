Public transport options need to be 'faster, cheaper and easier' to help reduce emissions

Vivienne Clarke

Public transport options must be "faster, cheaper, easier than driving your car would be" to help reduce emissions, according to a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Professor Cara Augustenborg.

Electric vehicles are not going to be the solution to our transport issues, she told Newstalk Breakfast. "We're really going to have to be about much more public transport built rapidly.

"I think Brian Caulfield said it well — we have to build 50 years worth of transport infrastructure in 10 years. So we really need to accelerate the public transport infrastructure."

Prof Augustbenborg, who lectures in environmental policy at University College Dublin, said that while electric vehicles would have to be part of the solution, especially in rural areas, in urban areas better access to public transport was the solution.

There had been "a sigh of relief" at the latest emission figures, which were down 1.9 per cent in 2022, according to the latest Environment Protection Agency (EPA) report, but that was not enough, Prof Augustbenborg said.

"At least the curve is finally bending, and I think that's really important when you keep in mind that while maybe we're not feeling it here in Ireland, we are in a climate crisis right now.

"We have experienced the hottest June on record, we have seen millions of people experiencing extreme heat right now. So we really, really need to see that number dropping."

Residential emissions

Prof Augustenborg said the most surprising result was in the residential sector, where emissions went up during the pandemic because people were at home and burning more fossil fuels. She added that domestic properties are also likely to be less energy efficient than offices.

The latest report noted emissions fell by 12 per cent in the residential sector.

"The really good thing about that is it wasn't just attributed to the energy crisis, that obviously drove people to conserve, but also because last year the Government passed legislation around smokeless fuels and smoky fuels, and that saw a reduction in people burning coal and peat, which not only had a very beneficial effect on climate, but also a positive effect on people's health."

Unfortunately, historically in Ireland, when emissions rise it is usually because of "some kind of crisis", Prof Augustenborg said.

"We saw it in the financial crisis — we saw a drop in emissions because there was less transport going around the country, and we've seen it in this case too, that a lot of the drops that we saw across all the sectors was related to the energy crisis, particularly in agriculture.

"We saw a 1.2 per cent drop in agriculture, but it was attributed to the cost of fertilizer and access to fertilizer, and these are the kind of changes that actually we don't want, and this is because of active policies that the Government has put in."

"We don't want it to be at the whim of an energy crisis or financial crisis," she added.

Prof Augustenborg said Government intervention is needed to provide more sustainable decisions and options in public transport.

"It should be easier for people to access public transport. It should be obvious to take public transport because it is faster and cheaper."

The carbon targets were not out of reach, she said, but it was going to get harder and harder.

"We'll have to reduce emissions by about 12.5 per cent per year for the next three years to be able to achieve that carbon budget.

"If we don't achieve it, it will go into the next budget, which will be even harder to achieve. So the longer we do this, the more difficult it is to achieve these legally binding targets."