Johnny Sexton to discover World Cup fate when misconduct verdict revealed

Press Association

Johnny Sexton will learn over the coming days if his Rugby World Cup is to be affected by the outcome of his misconduct hearing.

Ireland’s captain had a complaint lodged against him following his behaviour towards match officials in the wake of Leinster’s 27-26 Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle on May 20th.

Sexton did not play in the game at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium due to his continuing recovery from a groin injury.

But he went on to the pitch after the match and became involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange with South African referee Jaco Peyper and other match officials.

The disciplinary hearing that took place on Thursday lasted six hours and it is understood that the decision is to be communicated to Sexton and Leinster over the coming days before being made public.

Ireland’s opening World Cup warm-up match is against Italy on August 5th, followed by appointments later that month with England and Samoa.

Their first World Cup game sees them tackle Romania in Bordeaux on September 9th, so a suspension for Sexton – who is to retire after the tournament – has the potential to affect his availability.