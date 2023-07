Kenneth Fox

Two motorcyclists have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Co Kildare.

The incident happened between Prosperous and Kilmeague at Healy's Bridge this afternoon just after 2pm.

Gardaí say two motorcyclists collided with the bridge and both men have been taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The road was closed for a technical exam and has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.