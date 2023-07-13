Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 14:34

Tara Mines workers vote to accept proposals over temporary closure

Siptu confirmed it members and those represented by other unions voted to accept the WRC's proposals on the matter
Muireann Duffy

Workers at Tara Mines have voted to accept proposals put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to resolve a dispute over the owner's decision to temporarily layoff staff.

Siptu confirmed its members, and those represented by other unions, voted in favour of accepting the proposals, which include assurances on improved allowances for staff who will be laid off.

Guanantee have also been given that following the proposed temporary closure of the facility in Co Meath, which is owned by Boliden, workers will return with their existing terms and conditions.

"Siptu members have voted by a clear majority to accept the WRC proposals," the unions divisional organiser Adrian Kane said.

"We will be meeting later this month with management to discuss their implementation."

He added: "The union will now embark on a major campaign to bring unemployment benefits in line with the EU norm.

"The reform of our grossly inadequate and unfair social protection system should be the lasting outcome of this dispute."

Siptu's sector organiser John Regan said they will also focus on getting the mine back into production "at the earliest opportunity".

A formal review of the WRC's proposals and the future of Tara Mines will take place in October, involving unions representatives and Boliden.

