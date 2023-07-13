Watch live: RTÉ Executive appear before the Dáil Public Accounts Committee

The RTÉ Executive and board will appear in front of the Dáil public accounts committee as the payments scandal continues.

Director General of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst, is expected to say RTÉ should not be facilitating commercial arrangements with its contractors.

He will be joined by acting Director General Adrian Lynch, Director of Legal Paula Mullooly, Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett, Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins and Head of Strategy Commercial Compliance Conor Mullen.

10:22am

RTÉ’s director of legal affairs Paula Mullooly said the tripartite commercial agreement involving the national broadcaster, Renault and star presenter Ryan Tubridy was drafted by his agent Noel Kelly.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, she said RTÉ had brokered and facilitated the arrangement.

Responding to questioning by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, new director-general Kevin Bakhurst said this practice had been identified as “a significant issue”, adding: “It is not going to happen again.”

Mr Burke asked if Tubridy and Mr Kelly had a right to have more involvement in RTÉ’s initial statements on the payment controversy, and the chairwoman of the RTE board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, said her statement was a result of a fact-finding external review.

“They did talk to several people including Mr Kelly,” she added.

Acting deputy director-general Adrian Lynch said his statement was clear that the review had found no wrongdoing by Tubridy.

10:19am

Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ will have to make a decision soon if they are to continue paying Ryan Tubridy as he is not carrying out his Radio show at the moment.

As of this week, there is no salary being paid to Mr Tubridy.

10:03am

Adrian Lynch, the interim deputy director general, has disputed some of the suggestions made by Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly.

He says the email from former Chief Financial Officer Breda O’Keeffe is not a contractual agreement.

Mr Lynch points to a significant point made by Noel Kelly, where he said on Tuesday he never met Dee Forbes.

He refers to a meeting on Monday April 5th 2022 between Dee Forbes and Mr Kelly, he says. This was at the time when Mr Kelly came looking for the money for Tubridy for the Renault deal.

9:50am

Kevin Bakhurst said it is “regrettable” his first meeting with the committee is under these circumstances. Mr Bakhurst said that RTÉ should not be “brokering or facilitating commercial arrangements with its contractors.”

He says in his view the culture in RTÉ needs to change, as the controversy “created one of the most shameful and damaging episodes in the organisation’s history”.