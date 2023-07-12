Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 11:32

'Unrealistic' to have every intercounty game on TV, GAA bosses to say

GAAGO, a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ, had the exclusive rights to some 38 live matches in this year's hurling and football championships, ostensibly filling the void left by the end of Sky's coverage of the two codes.
Kenneth Fox

It is unrealistic to expect every GAA intercounty match to be on television, GAA bosses will say this week as they defend the controversial GAAGO coverage of this year's All-Ireland championships.

According to opening statements due to be presented to the Oireachtas sports and media committee on Wednesday, the GAA will address what it calls "some unfortunate commentary" around coverage of an intercounty match earlier this year.

A pass for the season cost €79, with single matches available for €12, and bundles of three for €24. Saturday games have largely been shown on the platform, with RTÉ usually taking the Sunday clashes.

Former Cork hurling goalkeeper Dónal Óg Cusack, and others, sharply criticised the new setup earlier in the summer, sparking a national conversation following about how hurling and football should be broadcast to the masses.

In its statement to the Oireachtas committee, the GAA is to say: "GAAGO has existed and flourished for eight years. The new arrangements and schedule were launched six months before a ball was even pucked.

"But a date change for one game that was beyond our control, the fantastic match that followed, and some unfortunate commentary around coverage set us on a difficult trajectory for the summer.

"It is great that people want to see our matches, and the hurling and football this summer have been remarkable.

"But the expectation that every single game should be on television is just not realistic. It's not in our interest, and not in our plans."

GAA chiefs will say that more free-to-air games are being shown than ever before, and that games on GAAGO "would previously have been on Sky TV or more probably not shown at all".

skymatchesirelandgaa gointercounty gamesdonal óg cusack
