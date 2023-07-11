Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 15:26

Watch Live: Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appear before Media Committee

The broadcaster under-reported the earnings of star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.
Watch Live: Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appear before Media Committee

Kenneth Fox

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are currently appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee after appearing before the Public Accounts Committee earlier this morning.

RTÉ under-reported the earnings of star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

15:39pm

Ryan Tubridy told Sinn Féin, Imelda Munster there has been a lot misreporting about the figures around payments made to him.

He said "I am not here to be critical of RTÉ and I have been there since I was 12-years-old." Tubridy said it is a place that is very close to his heart.

15:28pm

Fine Gael TD, Alan Dillon asked Noel Kelly whether he has used a barter account before coming to RTÉ to which he answered 'No'.

He said the deals done with Renault were separate to the deal Tubridy made with RTÉ for his radio and tv appearances.

Mr Dillon said Noel Kelly must accept that he played a "pivotal role" in payments made Tubridy and Renault.

When asked if Tubridy is still being paid by RTÉ he said "Yes" but added when it comes to contract negotiations he said "I could be out of a job by Friday."

15:15pm 

When asked by Fianna Fáil TD Christopher Sullivan if he still trusts and has faith in his agent Noel Kelly, Ryan Tubridy said he "yes".

Mr Sullivan asked Tubridy whether he feels like he has got special treatment from RTÉ. In response Tubridy said "I have essentially taken a 40 per cent pay cut" in recent years.

More in this section

Man who threatened to kill former partner in court sitting is jailed Man who threatened to kill former partner in court sitting is jailed
Church will not have influence over new National Maternity Hospital, says Donnelly Church will not have influence over new National Maternity Hospital, says Donnelly
Government announces €150m to tackle long-term vacancy and dereliction Government announces €150m to tackle long-term vacancy and dereliction
rteryan tubridyirelandoireachtas media committeepayment scandal
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more