Watch Live: Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appear before Media Committee

Kenneth Fox

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are currently appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee after appearing before the Public Accounts Committee earlier this morning.

RTÉ under-reported the earnings of star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

15:39pm

Ryan Tubridy told Sinn Féin, Imelda Munster there has been a lot misreporting about the figures around payments made to him.

He said "I am not here to be critical of RTÉ and I have been there since I was 12-years-old." Tubridy said it is a place that is very close to his heart.

15:28pm

Fine Gael TD, Alan Dillon asked Noel Kelly whether he has used a barter account before coming to RTÉ to which he answered 'No'.

He said the deals done with Renault were separate to the deal Tubridy made with RTÉ for his radio and tv appearances.

Mr Dillon said Noel Kelly must accept that he played a "pivotal role" in payments made Tubridy and Renault.

When asked if Tubridy is still being paid by RTÉ he said "Yes" but added when it comes to contract negotiations he said "I could be out of a job by Friday."

15:15pm

When asked by Fianna Fáil TD Christopher Sullivan if he still trusts and has faith in his agent Noel Kelly, Ryan Tubridy said he "yes".

Mr Sullivan asked Tubridy whether he feels like he has got special treatment from RTÉ. In response Tubridy said "I have essentially taken a 40 per cent pay cut" in recent years.