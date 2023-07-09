Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 17:26

Rory Coveney announces resignation as RTÉ director of strategy

Mr Coveney has been with RTÉ since 2007 in a variety of roles. Prior to joining RTÉ, Rory worked for Irish Aid in the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Michael Bolton

Rory Coveney has announced that he is to step down from his role as RTÉ’s Director of Strategy with immediate effect.

Mr Coveney is the brother of Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, who has recused himself from Cabinet discussions regarding the Executive Board in recent weeks when necessary.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said he met with incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst in recent days, and is resigning to give him the space to create a fresh leadership team.

“I met with Kevin over the past few days and told him I believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team.

"I’ve tendered my resignation immediately to give him the space to do that. Having worked with Kevin before, I’ve absolute faith in him. He’s the right person to rebuild the national broadcaster. I wish him the very best.”

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, RTÉ, said: “I want to express my sincere thanks to Rory for his significant contribution to public service media during his time in RTÉ.

"As Strategic Adviser to the Director General, and latterly as Director of Strategy, Rory steered the organisation through a period of unprecedented change in media, while overseeing RTÉ’s complex strategy and public affairs units."

rtekevin bakhurstrté pay scandalrory coveney
