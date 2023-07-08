Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 16:53

Police appeal after shots fired at a house in Armagh

A man and a woman were inside the property at the time, but no-one was injured in the incident in the Callan Bridge Park area of Armagh early on Saturday.
Rebecca Black, PA

Police have issued an appeal for information after shots were fired at a house in Co Armagh.

A man and a woman were inside the property at the time, but no-one was injured in the incident in the Callan Bridge Park area of Armagh early on Saturday.

A police spokesperson described an “extremely reckless attack”.

“Police received a report shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, July 8TH that a number of shots had been fired through a window at the rear of a property in the area,” they said.

“Damage was caused to the window and a surrounding PVC pane. A man and woman were inside the property at the time of the report – thankfully no injuries were reported.

“This was an extremely reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences and our enquiries are underway to determine what happened and who was involved.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile footage that could help our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 66 of 08/07/23.”

