Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 15:35

Jury sworn in for trial of brothers accused of murder and serious assault

Ian and Daniel Connaghan will go on trial accused of the murder of Michael 'Mick' Mulvey in November 2019
Paul Neilan

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of two brothers accused of the murder of a man who died two weeks after a fatal assault in Dublin in 2019.

Ian (34) and Daniel (43) Connaghan pleaded not guilty on Thursday before Mr Justice David Keane to the murder of Michael 'Mick' Mulvey.

Mr Mulvey, a builder, died two weeks after he suffered a serious injury when walking home at around 5.30pm on November 14th, 2019.

Mr Justice Keane outlined the cases to the jury pool saying that the brothers are both accused of assaulting Mr Mulvey (55) in a manner which later led to his death.

The two brothers, of Ashington Rise, Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, are charged with the murder of Mr Mulvey on November 27th, 2019.

They are both further charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm and assault causing harm to Mr Mulvey at the Navan Road almost two weeks earlier on November 14th, 2019.

Both brothers spoke only to answer "not guilty" to all charges as read out by the court registrar.

The trial is due to begin on Monday in front of Mr Justice Paul Burns and a jury of seven men and five women. It is expected to take up to three weeks.

