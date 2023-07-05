Irish Taylor Swift fans waiting for ticket codes

James Cox

Taylor Swift fans are glued to their email inbox today as ticket codes are due to be sent out.

As part of the popstar's world tour, the public was told to register for "first come, first served" access codes before tickets go on sale next week.

Fans should note they will receive two emails from Ticketmaster - one informing them if they got a code or have been placed on a waiting list, and another with the code itself.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to play Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 28th and 29th, 2024.

It is expected tickets will cost more than they did for Swift's Reputation tour, which included Croke Park gigs in 2018.

However, they could be less than the current Eras tour tickets in the United States.

In the US, tickets are selling from $49 (€45) to $449 (€412).

There has been controversy over hotel price hikes on the dates of the pop star's Lansdowne Road gigs in 2024, there is not a hotel room available in Dublin for less than €350 on the dates of the Eras tour shows.

Taylor Swift performing at a gig on her Eras tour in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Getty Images.

TD Thomas Pringle has labelled it "rampant price gouging".

The Donegal representative raised the issue with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a recent Leaders' Questions session in the Dáil.

He blasted a “disgraceful display of greed”.

“From looking at booking.com this morning, there isn’t a single hotel room available in Dublin for under 350 euro for either of the nights of the Taylor Swift concerts, and they are on next year,” he said.

“As if that isn’t expensive enough, we have in recent days seen rampant price gouging from Dublin hotels, some raising the price of a room from €359 to an incredible €999 for the night of the concert, and this was before the tickets have even been released.

“And it’s not just hotels that are guilty of price gouging – one landlord has a two-bedroom apartment they priced at €20,000 for the same weekend.”

For a guide to any questions you may have about Swift's Dublin concerts, click here.