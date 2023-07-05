Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 11:24

Theft of wreaths from Derry war memorial investigated as ‘hate crime’

Wreaths were stolen from the Diamond War Memorial in Derry in the early hour of Wednesday.
Theft of wreaths from Derry war memorial investigated as ‘hate crime’

By Rebecca Black, PA

The theft of wreaths from a war memorial in Derry is being investigated by police as “sectarian hate crime”.

The wreaths were stolen from the Diamond War Memorial in the centre of Derry in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the theft, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, happened around 2.30am.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne has urged anyone with information to speak to police.

“We are making inquiries, and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23,” he said.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

More in this section

Police investigating after shots fired at house in 'reckless attack' Police investigating after shots fired at house in 'reckless attack'
Gardaí arrest three men over assaults and public order incidents in Sligo Gardaí arrest three men over assaults and public order incidents in Sligo
Review of RTÉ finances finds more barter accounts Review of RTÉ finances finds more barter accounts
derrypsniwar memorialwreaths
Gardaí working with UK's NCA to establish identity of body found off Donegal coast

Gardaí working with UK's NCA to establish identity of body found off Donegal coast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more